Metro Launches New Electric Scooter in Pakistan With Longest Range

The rising car, bike, and fuel prices have opened the door for electric two-wheelers in Pakistan.

Recently, a Lahore-based Pakistani startup known as Evee launched the C1 electric scooter. Soon after that, Super Star teased an electric scooter of its own.

Following that trend, another bike maker, Metro, has launched a new electric scooter. Dubbed ‘E8S Pro’, the scooter is the product of a Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer Yadea. In Pakistan, it will be the product of Metro E-Vehicles, a subsidiary of Metro Motorcycles.

According to a recent review from BikeMate.PK, E8S Pro is commonly referred to in China as the ‘Mountain Climber’ because of its performance. The scooter has a 2000-watt TTFAR brushless DC motor with a power generator dynamo, coupled with 72V38Ah graphene batteries.

The claimed range of this bike is 120 kilometers per charge, which is the best in its class in Pakistan. The powertrain allows for a top speed of 60-70 km/h. Other features include:

Tri-Lense Headlight

Aluminum Wheels

Front & Rear Disc Brake

Tubeless Tyres

32L Storage Space

Anti-theft Alarm

Remote Control

Keyless Go

Smart Instrument Cluster Screen

Multiple Drive Modes (Economy, Power, Turbo)

With these features and performance, the closest competitor to Metro E8S Pro is the Evee C1 Pro. While E8S Pro is at a considerable advantage over its competitor in performance and features, its price tag may let it down.

The E8S Pro costs a relatively steep Rs. 360,000, which is Rs. 145,000 more than the C1 Pro, which costs Rs. 215,000 and has a range of 90 km/charge. Still, it is a fine addition to the electric two-wheeler market in Pakistan.