Mitsubishi to Debut its Latest Toyota Hilux Rival Soon

Automakers around the world try every generation to surpass the legendary Toyota Hilux as the world’s most popular pickup truck. Entering the gauntlet this time is the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi.

Ahead of its global premiere, Mitsubishi Motors has released an exciting teaser video of the company’s impending 2024 Triton pickup truck. Better known in Pakistan as Mitsubishi L200, Triton is a direct competitor to Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Ford Ranger, and Volkswagen Amarok.

ALSO READ LESCO Vehicles Are Being Used for Drug Trafficking

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/4F36k-RC5Sc

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/4F36k-RC5Sc?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/4F36k-RC5Sc?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/4F36k-RC5Sc





The 2024 Triton sits on a newly built ladder frame chassis, has a new engine, newly designed double-wishbone front suspension, and leaf spring rear suspension at the back for greater driving performance.

Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist of Mitsubishi Motors stated:

Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety. In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment.

ALSO READ Lahore to Get Three New Underpasses Soon

The all-new 2024 Triton will make its global debut in Thailand on 26 July 2023 and will be launched throughout the ASEAN region, Oceania, and other global markets soon after.