Lahore to Get Three New Underpasses Soon

The construction of 3 new underpasses will start in Lahore on July 17, Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab told the media earlier today.

CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the construction of the Akbar Chowk flyover in Lahore. Talking to the media, Naqvi said that there is no water hazard in the Ravi river and the overflow of water is being monitored.

He said that strict security arrangements are being made in connection with Muharram, while efforts are being made for peace in the Kacha area.

Naqvi said that the construction of three new underpasses will alleviate traffic jams in the area and reconstruction of Walton Road will also be launched soon.

Surveillance Upgrade

Recently, a Chinese company pledged to activate 2,000 new CCTV cameras on Independence Day — August 14, 2023, as a part of Lahore’s Safe City Project.

The aim of this project is to eliminate blindspots in the citywide surveillance system and make Lahore safer. According to the spokesperson, the cameras will include facial recognition systems as well.

Cameras, power batteries, LED displays, and other technical components for camera installation have been imported by the company and are awaiting installation.