Multan Metro Bus Halted as Employees Go On Strike

Multan’s Metro bus services came to a standstill on Tuesday after its personnel went on strike.

The protesting workers, who have not received their paychecks for the past two months, have shut down multiple Metro bus terminals and refused to issue tickets, leaving many daily travelers stranded.

Adding to the employees’ frustrations, the drivers stated that the private company had fired 22 drivers without any prior notice.

The strike, spearheaded by personnel working for a private corporation managing the Metro bus services, has caused tremendous disruption to daily operations.

Passengers who heavily rely on the Metro Bus Service system are left to find an alternate commuting arrangement. Women in specific, are facing challenges in moving from A to B.

Expressing their frustrations, the protesting employees discussed their hardship of not getting paid over the last two months. As a result, the employees are struggling to fulfill their basic needs.

They added that the strike will continue until the staff’s demands are met.