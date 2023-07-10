Karachi’s Suspended Electric Buses Are Coming Back Soon

The electric buses will resume operations on two city routes on Monday. According to a media report, the government is importing a new charging system from China because the previous system started “malfunctioning” within a few weeks of installation.

On Sunday, Sindh Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told a press conference that the new charging system will allow 15 electric buses to begin operations.

After the battery charger “started malfunctioning,” electric buses on two routes were stopped about two months ago, sources said.

The minister announced that electric bus chargers have arrived and buses will return to Karachi’s roads tomorrow. He added that an additional fleet of buses will arrive in Karachi on July 11, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to optimize public transport.