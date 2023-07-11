Perfume Factory Catches Massive Fire in UAE

On Monday afternoon, a massive fire erupted at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain, UAE. The fire drew the combined efforts of Civil Defence forces from four emirates to extinguish it.

Firefighters from the Civil Defence Departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah joined the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team in a coordinated operation.

Disturbing footage from the scene displayed a severely damaged section of the factory, requiring the collaboration of multiple fire departments to bring the blaze under control. The cooling process is reportedly underway.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, praised the commendable efforts of the emirate’s civil defence teams who valiantly extinguished the fire at the factory located in Umm Al Thaoub Industrial Area.

Furthermore, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain expressed his appreciation for the swift response of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah departments, who promptly mobilized to control the fire and prevent any human casualties.

During a visit to the affected site, the Crown Prince conveyed these statements while accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, the Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Quwain, and Colonel Khaled Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the Ajman Civil Defence Department.

