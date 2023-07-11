Pakistani Game Studio Launches ‘Explottens’ an Adorable Mobile Game

Pakistani indie game studio Playdew has just launched its latest title for Android on the Google Play Store, Explottens: Rise of KLAW.

As the name says, Explottens is a cat-themed action-packed shoot ‘em up game featuring planes and lots of explosives. Think Metal Slug, but with cute kittens battling it out in the air.

Explottens follows K.I.T. the pilot and his band of misfits as they zip, boost, and shoot through the sky, battling the ferocious felines known as K.L.A.W! As you progress through the game, you can unlock more planes, upgrades, weapons, and sidekicks to aid you in battle.

The game also features unique boss battles with, of course, cat-themed enemies in the form of giant robots hell-bent on killing you.

Explottens: Rise of KLAW is now available on Google Play Store for free, though it does include some micro-transactions for extra goodies. The download size for this game is 142MB, at least on Android.

Playdew also plans to release it on iOS through Apple’s App Store, but it isn’t available on that platform just yet.

About Playdew

Playdew is the same Pakistani indie game studio that is working on Lost Twins II which is coming to PC next year through Steam. Lost Twins II is a side-scroller puzzle game in a fantasy world that tells the story of two twins trying to find their way back home.

ALSO READ Pakistani Game Studio Creates Lost Twins II, Coming to PC Soon

Check out more details about Lost Twins II and Playdew through the link above.