Kuwaiti PM Announces to Distribute 1 Lac Copies of Quran in Sweden

Kuwait has announced its intention to print 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish.

The initiative was spearheaded by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who directed the relevant authorities to undertake the publication.

The purpose of this plan is to promote the Islamic message of peace and harmony to the Swedish people and other communities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad expressed his desire to share Islamic values of tolerance, mutual coexistence, and respect among all individuals.

The decision was prompted by a blasphemous incident that occurred in Sweden on June 28, the first day of Eid al-Adha, where an Iraqi citizen desecrated copies of the Quran. This incident sparked profound sadness and anger among Muslims worldwide.

The publication of the translated Quran in Swedish is expected to be completed soon, with distribution to mosques, libraries, schools, and other institutions throughout Sweden.

The translation work was carried out by Knut Bernström, a renowned Swedish translator. The translated version is also available online and as an app for iPhone and iPad users.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister expressed hope that this initiative would foster understanding and respect among diverse faiths and cultures.

He further affirmed Kuwait’s ongoing support for Islamic causes and projects globally.