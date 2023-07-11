PIA Air Hostess Dies in Car Accident at Lahore Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess who was severely injured in a road accident has tragically passed away in Lahore.

The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying two PIA air hostesses from a post-Hajj flight collided with another car in the parking area of Lahore airport earlier this month. Both flight attendants sustained injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital by ambulances.

This was the second accident involving a PIA crew vehicle in a span of five days. In a separate incident, another car carrying flight attendants from Lahore to Sialkot was also involved in an accident.

Despite the deployment of airbags in the vehicle, the air hostesses suffered critical injuries.

Regrettably, one of the injured flight attendants passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

Rana Kashif, the General Secretary of People’s Unity, expressed concerns and hinted at potential protests if those responsible for the accidents are not held accountable. He highlighted the negligence of the PIA administration, which he claimed has led to several accidents involving airline vehicles.

In response to the situation, the People’s Unity of PIA Employees CBA has called for protests at airports across the country.