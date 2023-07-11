“Silence” May Be a Different Form of Sound: Research

The mystery of silence has been explored in a recent study that suggests people perceive it as a distinct form of sound. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of SciencesProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study used sonic illusions to demonstrate that silence is not merely an absence of noise but a perceptible auditory experience.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University conducted various tests to examine how the mind processes silence. Participants were presented with sound illusions where they compared different durations of sounds and silences.

ALSO READ Dying Books and Publishing Industry of Pakistan

Surprisingly, the results showed that individuals perceived a single moment of silence to be longer than the combined length of two shorter moments of silence. This finding indicates that silence is subject to the same illusions as sounds, challenging the notion that silence is simply a void.

The study’s lead author, Rui Zhe Goh, described silence as ‘an auditory experience of pure time’, raising questions about the true nature of silence and its role in our sensory perception. The researchers noted that if silence is not considered a sound, yet it can be heard and experienced, then hearing must involve more than just the reception of sounds.

ALSO READ Scientists Turn Paper Factory Waste Into Life-Saving Drugs

While the study did not investigate the neural mechanisms underlying the perception of silence, Goh suggested that previous research supports the involvement of specific neurons and neural processes in the perception of silence.

This study highlights that silence is not merely a passive absence of sound but a meaningful and distinct auditory experience. By recognizing the “sounds” of silence, individuals may develop a greater appreciation for moments of quiet in their lives.