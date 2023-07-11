Sami Aslam Raises Concerns Over Pakistani Players Retiring to Play in the US

Renowned cricketer, Sami Aslam, has expressed concerns about a potential wave of players leaving Pakistan cricket to pursue opportunities in the United States.

In an interview, Aslam candidly discussed his decision to leave Pakistan, citing a sense of neglect within domestic cricket as the primary factor driving players away.

ALSO READ Abdul Razzaq Makes Big Prediction About Misbah’s Return to Pakistan Cricket

Addressing the current domestic structure, the left-handed batter emphasized that only cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) feel secure.

The opening batter criticized the policy of the cricket board, which has left players feeling insecure despite their participation in four-day matches in domestic cricket.

“Players involved in four-day matches do not consider themselves secure at all, and those who play the entire domestic season do not receive any significant support,” he stated.

The 27-year-old batter revealed that even established players who have represented Pakistan internationally have expressed a desire to relocate to the United States.

Aslam also highlighted the recent Unity Cup held in Washington DC as an example, with approximately 20 to 30 current domestic players participating in the tournament.

According to Aslam, players in this tournament could earn as much within a week as they would during a four-month season of playing four-day matches in Pakistan.