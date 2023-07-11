Sikandar Raza Visits Lahore Qalandars Player Development Program in Harare

Renowned all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, paid a visit to the ongoing Player Development Programme (PDP) in Harare, where hundreds of local players participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar expressed his gratitude to the Lahore Qalandars management for conducting the program to unearth young talent in the country.

The 37-year-old cricketer added that the ongoing Player Development Programme will help Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) identify emerging players for the national team.

The right-arm spinner remarked that Atif Rana, Sameen Rana, and Aqib Javed have done a good job in Pakistan, and this program in Zimbabwe is a welcoming step.

Last month, Zimbabwe Cricket announced a groundbreaking partnership with T10 Global Sports and Lahore Qalandars to foster emerging talent in cricket.

The PDP trials will provide a platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills and compete for a chance to participate in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 league.

Speaking on behalf of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer, expressed delight at joining forces with T10 Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Sameen Rana said that Lahore Qalandars have always been committed to nurturing young talented cricketers and providing them with the necessary opportunities to thrive.

Furthermore, Sameen Rana highlighted that the PDP has brought the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan into the Pakistan Cricket Team.