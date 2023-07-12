CDA to Auction Plots for Shakarparian Food Street in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the dates for the open auction of 1-kanal-size plots for eateries, cafes, and restaurants for Capital Street Islamabad, which will be constructed in Shakarparian.

The Capital Street Islamabad will be modeled after popular walking streets such as JBR Dubai, City Walk Dubai, and Nizami Street Baku.

According to details, the open auction will be held on 20 and 21 July. The open auction will be organized at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad. 20 plots of 500 square yards each will be up for grabs.

Food businesses registered with concerned authorities are eligible to participate in the open auction. International food businesses are also eligible to take part after fulfilling all formalities.

The CDA is offering a 10% rebate on the total payment within one month and an additional 5% rebate in case of payment in USD.

Potential investors can obtain brochures from the CDA Facilitation Center, Directorate of Estate Management II from today. The brochures are also available on CDA’s website.

Special initiatives for investors