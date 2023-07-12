Drug Makers Highlight Issues Related to Sales Tax Regime in Meeting with FBR Chairman

A delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) called upon the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at FBR HQs.

The delegation was led by PPMA Chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari and included PPMA members as well as ex-Chairman of the Association. The meeting was also attended by FBR’s Member IR-Policy Afaq Ahmad Qureshi.

The delegation discussed the issues related to the sales tax regime governing the pharmaceutical. Several other operational issues were also discussed during the meeting.

The chairman assured the delegation of all possible support for the resolution of issues being faced by the pharmaceutical industry.