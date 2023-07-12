Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris Sign Up for CPL 2023

Young batters Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have joined Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023.

Pakistan’s rising stars, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris, have been signed up for the highly anticipated 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The talented duo will don the vibrant colors of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, joining the ranks of the formidable team that has already secured the services of Azam Khan.

Saim Ayub, known for his aggressive yet stylish batting, has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts with his exceptional stroke play and ability to accelerate the run rate. His fearless approach at the crease promises to add firepower to the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batting lineup.

On the other hand, Mohammad Haris brings his wicket-keeping skills and reckless yet effective batting to the team. Renowned for his ability to take calculated risks, Haris has earned a reputation for his explosive hitting and match-winning performances.

Their inclusion in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad further enhances the team’s chances in the CPL. With their youthful energy and undeniable talent, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris are poised to make a significant impact in the tournament and showcase their skills in foreign conditions. Cricket fans eagerly await the CPL to witness these emerging stars from Pakistan’s batting brigade shine brightly on the Caribbean stage.