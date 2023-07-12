Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah’s Meeting in Durban Sparks More Questions Than Answers

A crucial meeting took place between PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and the Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, in Durban, to discuss important matters.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that the important meeting laid the groundwork for a series of future engagements between the neighboring countries.

The meeting delved into pressing matters, including the potential hosting of four matches during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

The PCB Chairman expressed a desire to increase the number of venues for the Asia Cup, a demand that was carefully considered by the BCCI Secretary.

Both officials engaged in discussions about the possibility of arranging bilateral series, signaling a willingness to foster regular cricketing encounters in the future.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf extended an invitation to Jay Shah, urging him to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In a reciprocal gesture, Jay Shah also extended an invitation to Zaka Ashraf to participate in the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

Ehsan Mazari, the Federal Minister for IPC, stated that if India insists on playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue, Pakistan will reciprocate and demand the same for the World Cup.

Ehsan Mazari emphasized that as the host nation of the Asia Cup, Pakistan has the right to host all matches, echoing the sentiments of enthusiasts who oppose the hybrid model.