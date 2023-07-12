Mickey Arthur Reveals Potential Squad for Asia Cup and World Cup

Pakistan team director, Mickey Arthur, has opened up on the possible national squad for the upcoming much-awaited Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Arthur revealed that the squad for the mega events would not undergo significant changes compared to the team that played in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Mickey Arthur emphasized that the squad selected for the New Zealand series and the forthcoming events would remain largely the same, with only a few adjustments.

Arthur highlighted the importance of providing security to the national players, ensuring clarity about their roles, and avoiding any insecurity or uncertainty within the team.

Arthur also discussed the inclusion of Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, and Umar Akmal in the national squad for white-ball events.

The Pakistan team director acknowledged that a few players from this group have shown promise but refrained from mentioning any names specifically.

Regarding hype about the World Cup 2023 venues, Arthur expressed satisfaction, stating that there were no issues related to the venues.

Arthur expressed confidence in the capabilities of the national squad, believing the Men in Green were capable of defeating any team, regardless of the venue.

However, Arthur did anticipate challenges, particularly when playing in front of a large crowd in Ahmedabad where the India-Pakistan match is scheduled for October 15.

Arthur acknowledged that there might not be many Pakistani supporters in the stands, but he emphasized the team’s focus on their preparations and performance.