Steps Taken to Prevent Athletes From Brain-Eating Amoeba in Swimming Pools

In a proactive move to prevent the spread of the Nigelaria parasite, Dr. Asif Tufail, DG Sports Punjab, recently visited the Punjab International Swimming Complex.

During his inspection, he thoroughly examined the protective measures in place and conducted on-site pool water tests to ensure the safety of the facility for visitors.

Emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding public health, Tufail confirmed that the Punjab International Swimming Complex is fully protected against the parasite.

Dr. Asif Tufail revealed that both pools at the complex undergo a rigorous chlorination process twice daily, effectively eliminating any potential risks of the Naegleria parasite.

Tufail assured that the facility complies with international standards, offering visitors a secure and hygienic environment for swimming and recreational activities.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining optimal water quality, he mentioned that continuous filtration processes run for 24 hours to ensure the removal of impurities.

Addressing the nature of the Naegleria parasite in his statement, Dr. Asif Tufail explained that it tends to thrive in pools where chlorine levels are inadequate or absent.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, both the National Institute of Health and the Punjab Health Department have issued a warning regarding the potential hazards.

Dr. Asif Tufail stated that the Punjab International Swimming Complex had already been strictly implementing safety measures even before the warning was issued.