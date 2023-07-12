Venue for High-Profile Pakistan-India Clash in Asia Cup 2023 Confirmed

Pakistan will lock horns against India in the much-awaited match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) head, Arun Dhumal, said that the venue has been confirmed following the crucial meeting between Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah in Durban.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Reveals Potential Squad for Asia Cup and World Cup

“Our secretary team met PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and the Asia Cup 2023 schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier,” said Dhumal.

Dhumal further added that Pakistan will host four games of the event while the remaining encounters including the final match will be played in Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention here that PCB proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup after the BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security reasons.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Slams Spread of Fake News Amidst Rumors of Jay Shah’s Pakistan Visit

Last month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted the hybrid model proposed by PCB under which Pakistan will host the first four matches of the event.

The event will be held from August 31 to September 17 and will see India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODIs.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours stage. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then face off in the final.