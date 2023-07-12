Worrying Signs for Pakistan: Cricketers’ Pursuit of Opportunities Abroad

Cricket has long been a passion and a source of national pride for Pakistanis. The country has produced some of the most talented and celebrated cricketers in history. However, in recent years, a concerning trend has emerged. A growing number of Pakistani cricketers are leaving their homeland to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

International cricketers such as Sami Aslam, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, and Saad Ali are among the few that have left the national team to try their hand in the USA, where cricket is emerging as one of the fastest-growing sports.

Recently, former Pakistan Test opener, Sami Aslam rang warning bells for Pakistan as he stated that more players from Pakistan are actively looking to relocate to the USA as they see a better opportunity to earn a livelihood.

Aslam’s comments may come as a shock to many but the current cricket climate in the country does reflect a rather bleak picture. Let’s have a look at a few reasons why Pakistan’s domestic players may leave the country sooner rather than later.

Flawed Domestic Structure

The domestic cricket structure in Pakistan has long been a topic of debate and criticism. Many players, especially those from smaller towns and cities, feel that they are not given equal opportunities to showcase their talent and be recognized.

The absence of a well-organized and competitive domestic setup hampers the growth and development of aspiring cricketers, leading them to seek opportunities in more structured and organized systems abroad.

The ever-changing landscape of Pakistan politics has a major impact on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well. Recently, Pakistan decided to revamp its domestic structure before reverting back to the previous structure due to a change at the helm.

The uncertainty plays a major role in a player’s decision to take a major step in his career, either to fight for their place or give up and look at other pastures.

Financial Issues

Financial instability is another significant factor driving Pakistani cricketers to explore options outside their home country.

While a few top-tier players enjoy lucrative contracts and endorsements, the majority of cricketers struggle to make ends meet. The lack of a robust payment structure, low salaries, and limited financial security drive talented individuals to seek better financial prospects overseas, where they can secure their future and support their families more comfortably.

Sami Aslam also pointed out the fact that the financial security in Pakistan is relatively low compared to the USA.

Even if you play the whole domestic season in Pakistan, you don’t make as much money as you make here for playing in just a small event. Recently, 20-30 cricketers from Pakistan came here to play a tournament, they earned much more than what players get after playing a complete domestic season of three to four months in Pakistan

Intense Competition

Pakistan is known for its immense cricketing talent, and the competition for a spot in the national team is fierce. With limited slots available, even exceptionally talented players often find themselves on the fringes, unable to break into the national setup.

This intense competition and the frustration of being overlooked can lead players to explore opportunities in other countries where they may have a better chance of playing international cricket.

The Men in Green are blessed with a large crop of players that are knocking on the door of the national team and many cricketers may not get a chance to don the prized Green Jersey during their playing careers.

Exposure and Development

Exposure and development are vital aspects of a cricketer’s journey towards excellence. Pakistani cricketers often feel that limited exposure to high-quality cricket and top-level coaching hampers their progress.

By exploring opportunities abroad, they hope to gain exposure to different playing conditions, coaching methodologies, and more competitive leagues, which can help them grow as cricketers and enhance their skill sets.

The departure of Pakistani cricketers to seek opportunities elsewhere is a concerning trend that demands attention and introspection. A flawed domestic structure, financial challenges, intense competition, and a desire for exposure and development are some of the key factors driving this exodus.

It is crucial for the PCB to address these issues and create a more robust and supportive cricketing ecosystem within the country. By offering better financial incentives, improving domestic structures, and providing greater opportunities for growth and exposure, Pakistan can retain its talented cricketers and ensure that they contribute to the nation’s cricketing legacy.