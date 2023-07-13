Chairman PAC Suggests Chairman NEPRA to Resign for Not Providing Official Record

In a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), held today, discussions focused on the audit of the Cabinet Division.

The session highlighted significant concerns regarding the audit process and the lack of cooperation from certain government bodies. The meeting, chaired by Noor Alam Khan, shed light on the recovery efforts of the Power Division and called for greater accountability.

During the meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan informed committee members that the Power Division had successfully recovered an impressive sum of Rs. 90 billion. However, a substantial amount of Rs. 161 billion still remains outstanding. Khan expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Power Division and commended the efforts of the audit team involved.

However, the proceedings took a turn when audit officials revealed that the UGRA (Universal Service Fund), NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority), and the Frequency Allocation Board had failed to provide the required records for audit purposes. This revelation sparked concerns among the committee members.

Chairman Noor Alam Khan, visibly frustrated, questioned the reluctance of these institutions to cooperate, stating, “Do you want us to die?” He promptly directed the officials to comply with the audit process and provide all necessary records to the Auditor General. Furthermore, Khan instructed the institutions to complete their audits by the upcoming Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of accountability.

In response to the committee’s concerns, the NEPRA Chairman asserted that NEPRA’s audit had already been completed. However, Noor Alam Khan firmly instructed the NEPRA Chairman to provide the audit records as required. Khan emphasized that every government department is obligated to undergo a thorough audit as mandated by the Constitution.

Committee member Burjis Tahir raised a pertinent question during the session, inquiring about the identity of the party against whom NEPRA had obtained an injunction in court. This query added to the growing concerns over transparency and cooperation.

Chairman Noor Alam Khan proposed that NEPRA should withdraw its request from the High Court and ensure full compliance with the audit process. He expressed dissatisfaction with the NEPRA Chairman’s failure to adhere to the orders of the PAC. Khan further recommended that if the NEPRA Chairman continued to resist providing the required records, he should tender his resignation. Additionally, Khan suggested that a fresh advertisement for the position should be issued in consultation with the Prime Minister.

The PAC meeting concluded with a renewed call for accountability, stressing the importance of transparency and cooperation from all government bodies during the audit process. The committee remains committed to ensuring the proper use of public funds and expects all institutions to fully comply with the necessary audit requirements.