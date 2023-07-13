How to Get Hajj Completion Certificate Online

Saudi Arabia has introduced an easy way for pilgrims to get certificates confirming the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that these certificates can now be issued online, allowing faithful pilgrims to easily access and download them.

How to Get Hajj Certificate

To get the certificate, pilgrims simply need to download the Nusuk app and select their preferred design for the document. The ministry has provided a step-by-step guide for acquiring the certificate through the app:

Download the Nusuk app.

From the home page, select “View Card.”

Select the option to issue a Hajj completion certificate.

Choose the design that appeals to you and upload it by clicking on “Issue Certificate.”

Hajj 2023

This year’s Hajj, which took place last month in Saudi Arabia, saw a significant return to pre-pandemic levels.

After three years of restrictions due to COVID-19, Saudi Arabia lifted the limitations on the number of pilgrims from around the world.

According to official figures, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims, including 1.6 million from abroad, participated in this year’s Hajj. The lifting of restrictions allowed for a larger and more diverse gathering of pilgrims from over 150 nations.

After completing the Hajj, many overseas pilgrims typically visit the holy city of Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other sacred Islamic landmarks.