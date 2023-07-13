Google’s New “Arabic Bard” Can Speak 16 Arabic Dialects

Google Bard, a generative AI platform, has launched Arabic and 39 other languages. This expansion will help Arabic speakers overcome the challenges of expressing themselves effectively online due to the language’s complexity.

In the past, many Arabic speakers used a workaround called “Arabizi,” but Bard can now minimize the need for it. Arabizi refers to a practice where Arabic speakers use a combination of English letters and numbers to express themselves in written form.

Recognizing the complexity of Arabic, Bard can understand 16 colloquial dialects and respond in Modern Standard Arabic. It also understands code-switching, which is when Arabic and another language are blended in conversations.

The user interface of Bard is designed to be user-friendly for Arabic speakers, following the right-to-left script of the language.

Previously available only in English, Bard’s launch in Arabic is a good step forward. Arabic speakers now have access to a generative AI tool based on Google’s PaLM 2 technology.

Bard allows users to create content, collaborate with AI, generate ideas, simplify topics, and explore the possibilities of this technology.

Bard does not recognize Arabizi, as its usage has declined due to the availability of Arabic language keyboards. However, Arabic usage on the web is increasing, making Arabizi less necessary.

Generative AI platforms like Bard have gained popularity worldwide for simplifying complex subjects, condensing web pages, creating artwork, and generating ideas quickly. They complement human creativity by providing rapid idea generation.

Google Bard in Arabic offers features like listening to responses, saving chat history, sharing responses, and exporting Python code. Additional features like changing response tone and image upload are currently available only in English.

Unlike ChatGPT, which has a knowledge cutoff, Bard continuously updates itself with new information. However, it does not update in real time.

Google has been advancing AI technology for almost two decades, including it into various products.

Developing an Arabic language model like Bard is challenging due to the complexities of the language. One challenge is determining the correct pronunciation and meaning of words that are spelled the same. Bard overcomes this limitation.

Bard follows the same privacy policies as other Google products. User information is stored for 18 months, but users can reduce this duration or delete their chat history. Personal or sensitive information should be avoided when using Bard.