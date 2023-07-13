Jazeera Airways Debut Flight Arrives in Islamabad From Kuwait

Jazeera Airways, a Kuwaiti low-cost airline, has successfully launched its first flight from Kuwait to Islamabad International Airport. This marks an important milestone for the airline and opens up new air travel options for travelers.

The flight, J9-511, arrived at Islamabad International Airport early in the morning, carrying 163 passengers on board. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson confirmed the safe landing of Jazeera Airways’ inaugural flight.

To cater to the increasing demand for travel between Kuwait and Pakistan, Jazeera Airways will operate two flights per week. Travelers can fly on Wednesdays or Saturdays, having more options to choose from.

The new flight route is expected to greatly benefit passengers who are looking for affordable air travel between the two countries.

Jazeera Airways is a well-established airline, based in Kuwait. With its headquarters located at Kuwait International Airport in Al Farwaniyah governorate, the airline operates scheduled services to various destinations. These include the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Europe.