Zeba Hai Appointed as FBR Member Customs (Operations)

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 12, 2023 | 10:54 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed Mukarram Jah Ansari from the slot of FBR Member Customs (Operations) and appointed Zeba Hai Azhar (BS-21) as new FBR Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Mukarram Jah Ansari, Pakistan Customs Service (BS-22) has been transferred and posted as Member Legal & Accounting (Customs).

Zeba Hai Azhar, Member Legal & Accounting (Customs), has been given new assignment as FBR Member Customs (Operations).

ProPK Staff

