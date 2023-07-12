Zeba Hai Appointed as FBR Member Customs (Operations)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed Mukarram Jah Ansari from the slot of FBR Member Customs (Operations) and appointed Zeba Hai Azhar (BS-21) as new FBR Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Mukarram Jah Ansari, Pakistan Customs Service (BS-22) has been transferred and posted as Member Legal & Accounting (Customs).

Zeba Hai Azhar, Member Legal & Accounting (Customs), has been given new assignment as FBR Member Customs (Operations).