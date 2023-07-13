Special Branch Sindh to Receive Upgraded Guns and Vehicles

The Special Branch, also known as the intelligence division of the police, is getting significant improvements through various administrative measures and new vehicles, and advanced weaponry.

On Wednesday, a high-level meeting was conducted under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon to evaluate the ongoing restructuring efforts of the Special Branch in Sindh.

During a detailed briefing, Additional IG Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rind and Deputy IG Special Branch Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh revealed that approximately Rs. 256.577 million is required by the Special Branch to obtain new vehicles and around 1,500 9mm pistols.

In the previous fiscal year 2022-23, the Special Branch successfully acquired a range of crucial equipment including X-ray machines, bomb locators/mine detectors, explosive detectors, voice recorders, covert cameras, and other essential devices.

During the same year, the Chief Minister allocated Rs. 146 million for the Special Branch to purchase plants and an additional Rs. 846 million for transportation-related acquisitions.

Utilizing these funds, the Special Branch procured an assortment of vehicles, which included 548 motorcycles, 37 Toyota vehicles, 13 vans, six Toyota Hilux Revo vehicles, seven regular Hilux vehicles, and a Shehzor truck, among other notable acquisitions.