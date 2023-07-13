Dolphin Force Saves Woman From Committing Suicide in Lahore

The swift response of the Dolphin Force stopped a woman’s attempt to take her own life on Barki Bridge.

According to the details, the incident occurred when the woman suddenly left a rickshaw near the canal and fled.

Fortunately, the Dolphin team was patrolling nearby and managed to catch up with her, hearing her distressed message on her mobile phone.

The woman, identified as Shahida from Muslim Town, Lahore, had reached a breaking point due to domestic disputes. The Dolphin team successfully ensured her safety and returned her to her husband, Javed.

Man Commits Suicide After Being Harassed by Loan App Mafia

In separate news, a 42-year-old resident of Rawalpindi committed suicide after being harassed and threatened by representatives of unlawful digital lending apps.

According to the wife of the deceased, her husband initially took a loan of around Rs. 13,000 to pay house rent and school fees of his children after he lost his job. However, within weeks he started facing threats from loan lending scammers.

The victim’s wife detailed that her husband was being asked to return a much higher amount and started facing constant threats.

The deceased took a loan from another loan app to repay his first loan, but the interest kept on mounting.

Reportedly, the deceased was being threatened that his mobile phone data, containing contacts, personal pictures, and videos, will be leaked if he fails to repay the loan with massive interest.

Following the constant blackmailing, the man was forced to commit suicide by the loan app mafia. The Race Course Police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.