Newly-Wed Young Man Shot Dead for Not Stopping Bike at Police Check Point

A tragic incident occurred in Manghopir on Tuesday night, resulting in the death of a newly-married young man and the injury of his friend.

The personnel of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) are believed to be responsible for the shooting, as they allegedly opened fire on the motorcycle riders for not stopping when signaled to do so.

The victims, identified as Hashim Sikander Magsi, 30, and his friend Shahzad, were returning from the shrine of Shah Noorani at the time of the incident.

Faisal Bashir Memon, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-West), confirmed the involvement of the AVLC police in the shooting.

The Manghopir police have registered a murder case against unidentified policemen based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Zamir Ahmed.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Hashim’s brother received a call informing him about the tragic news.

Upon reaching the Manghopir police station, he discovered his brother’s lifeless body in an ambulance. The complainant stated that Hashim and Shahzad had visited Shah Noorani’s shrine earlier in the day.

The complainant further explained that around 10:15 pm, as they were riding their motorcycle near Manghopir Naka/Chowrangi, a parked police vehicle signaled them to stop.

However, due to the darkness, they did not comply with the signal. It was at this moment that the unidentified policemen opened fire, with a bullet hitting Hashim in the back, piercing through his chest, and also striking Shahzad. Unfortunately, Hashim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Relatives of the victims shared their grief with the media at the hospital, revealing that Hashim had been working in Dubai for the past ten years and had returned to Karachi for his recent marriage, which took place a month ago. He was scheduled to return to Dubai on July 29.

SSP Memon confirmed the involvement of the AVLC police and stated that a thorough inquiry had been ordered to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic loss of innocent life. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Manghopir, Khalid Abbasi, assured that the responsible policemen would be identified and apprehended.

In response to the incident, the Karachi police chief, Javed Alam Odho, took notice of the killing and instructed the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the shooting of Hashim Magsi.