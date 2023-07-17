Extreme Heatwave Hits UAE, Surpassing 50°C For the First Time This Year

Extreme heatwaves are sweeping across the globe, with temperatures in parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) crossing a sweltering 50°C for the first time this summer, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi was the hottest spot, recording a scorching 50.1°C for two days in a row, on 15 and 16 July. The meteorology center recorded a rise in temperatures, with moderate winds under partly cloudy skies across the country.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai, two major cities in the UAE, experienced intense heat on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 46°C. Even the cooler parts of the day were not very cool, with temperatures only dropping to 34°C and 35°C at night.

In response to the unbearable heat, medical experts have encouraged UAE residents to stay safe. They have recommended remaining indoors during the hottest parts of the day and avoiding direct exposure to the sun. Hydration is crucial, they emphasize, to prevent the loss of electrolytes from the body.

In addition to these precautions, they have suggested avoiding activities under direct sunlight. Dressing appropriately for the weather with light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and using sunscreen and sunglasses are other ways to protect oneself in such harsh conditions.

Meanwhile, the UAE government has rolled out the ‘Midday Break’ initiative, a policy enforced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

This policy prohibits work in open areas or under direct sunlight from 12:30 PM to 3 PM, which are typically the hottest hours of the day.

Employers ignoring this directive will face heavy penalties. They risk a fine of AED 5,000 per worker caught working during restricted hours, with the maximum fine reaching AED 50,000 for cases involving multiple workers.