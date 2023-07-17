CDA Launches Automated Property Transfer System

The Estate Wing of the Capital Development Authority in Islamabad has implemented an automated system to streamline the transfer process for residential and commercial properties worth millions. Previously, the system operated in a semi-automated format, involving multiple directorates, which complicated property transfers for citizens.

Under the previous system, citizens had to physically visit the civic authority’s one-window directorate to obtain a transfer form and appointment date. However, the new system allows property owners to schedule transfer appointments online from the comfort of their homes.

In the old system, it often took several days to obtain the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant directorates, and files were frequently neglected due to the lack of a tracking system. In contrast, the new system assigns a unique number to each case, which is communicated to the citizen for record-keeping and tracking purposes.

According to a senior officer from the estate wing, under the previous system, applications submitted at the one window directorate were sent to various directorates, including estate, planning, revenue, and sometimes the law wing for legal opinions. However, the new system eliminates the need for citizens to visit each directorate in person, as they can now track their applications remotely.

Additionally, the new system allows authorized users to input specific property details during the transfer process, creating a backup that can be utilized in the future. It is also linked with the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to verify the identities of the parties involved in the transfer. Through electronic means, the admitting officer can capture photos and thumb impressions, which can be instantly verified with NADRA.

Previously, citizens had to wait for extended periods even after completing the transfer process to receive their allotment letter. However, the new system reduces the waiting time, providing the allotment letter with just a single click.

Member Estate CDA Afnan Alam Khan confirmed the launch of the new system and expressed the authority’s commitment to modernizing outdated mechanisms and introducing efficiency and responsibility. The civic authority is also working to introduce new transfer letters with enhanced security features to prevent the issuance of fake letters.

It is worth mentioning that the civic authority had experienced several scams involving fake files, backdating, and bogus allotments. These scams allowed the issuance of fake allotment letters and multiple transfers of plots through CDA’s one window directorate.