China Records its Hottest Day in History

China has witnessed the hottest day in its recorded history. The mercury tipped a blistering 52.2°C (126°F), breaking the previous all-time high by a margin of 1.7°C (3°F).

Taking to Twitter, Weather Updates PK also revealed that other regions of China are battling with severe storms and typhoon-induced chaos, showing a stark dichotomy of weather patterns in the same country.

ALSO READ Bus Accident on Karakoram Highway Claims 12 Lives

🛑 INTERNATIONAL WEATHER EVENT: China just experienced its highest temperature in recorded history, topping out at an unbelievable 52.2°C (126°F). This crushes the country's previous all-time high by 1.7°C (3°F). Severe Heatwaves in China while at the other end of China is… pic.twitter.com/qvmVxTZROy — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) July 17, 2023

In light of the soaring temperatures, China’s major power generator said that its electricity production has also reached a record high.

One of the world’s largest coal-fired power generators, China Energy Investment Corporation, said that the electricity generated on 10 July had broken a daily record.

It stated that the company recorded a power production of 4.09 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) on that day, a rise of 210 million kWh from the previous day.

It is also pertinent to mention here that China is expected to double its solar and wind energy capacity soon. It means that it will achieve its 2030 clean energy targets five years earlier, as per a report by CNN.

In the larger global picture, severe weather patterns continue to wreak havoc. India is currently dealing with fierce monsoon rains, causing widespread flooding.

Meanwhile, Europe is not spared either. It is also struggling with intense heat waves.