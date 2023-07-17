Here are the Possible Dates for Pakistan Vs. India Clashes in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan and India are likely to face each other twice in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in September.

According to media reports, the first group match is expected to take place on September 2, and if they qualify for the Super 4s, the neighbors will likely clash on September 10.

It is also reported that the venues for the high-octane clashes between the arch-rivals are likely to be Colombo or Kandy in Sri Lanka, but the final decision is yet to be announced.

Prior to their encounter with India, the Men in Green will play their first group match against Nepal in Multan on August 30 or 31 following a grand opening ceremony.

As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan will depart for Sri Lanka after the first game, while the other teams, except India, will play one match each in Pakistan.

The upcoming tournament, which is likely to run from August 31 to September 17, follows a hybrid model proposed by the former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi.

According to the proposed hybrid model, Pakistan will host the first four matches of the event, while the remaining tournament will be held Sri Lanka with the venues not finalized yet.