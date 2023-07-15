Ramiz Raja is Back as Commentary Panel for Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Tests Announced

By Saad Nasir | Published Jul 15, 2023 | 1:41 pm

The commentary panel for the much-awaited Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Test series has been announced with the return of former PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, the main talking point.

The panel includes renowned former cricketers and respected commentators who have made a mark in the cricketing world. Their collective knowledge and diverse perspectives promise to enhance the coverage of the series.

Apart from Ramiz, the commentary panel will include former Pakistan opener, Aamir Sohail, Sri Lankan duo, Russel Arnold and Roshan Abeysinghe, and former Zimbabwean cricketer, Tino Mawoyo.

Here is the commentary panel:

Commentator Country
Ramiz Raja Pakistan
Aamir Sohail Pakistan
Russell Arnold Sri Lanka
Roshan Abeysinghe Sri Lanka
Tino Mawoyo Zimbabwe

The commentary panel comprises seasoned cricketing personalities who bring a wealth of expertise to the table. With their insightful analysis and commentary, they aim to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the game.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to commence on 16 July in Galle. The two-match series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Both sides will be hoping to start the tournament on the right note.

