Mir Hamza Joins Warwickshire for County Championship

Warwickshire have secured Pakistan international Mir Hamza for the next two County Championship fixtures.

The left-arm seamer will be available to play against Lancashire this week (Wednesday start) and Middlesex the week after (Tuesday start), with both matches to be played at Edgbaston.

An experienced operator at 30 years old, Hamza has made 95 first-class appearances, including three Tests, taking 379 wickets at an average of 22.40. The Karachi native will be experiencing his second stint in County Cricket, having featured for Sussex in 2019, where he took 24 wickets in seven matches.

“I’m pleased to be given this opportunity,” said Hamza. “Having played in the County Championship before I know what to expect and I’m ready to go as the team is in good form. I’ve seen the impact Hassan has made within the group and coming in I want to impact these matches with the ball. I know how important these matches are, especially at Edgbaston, so I will be giving it my all.”

Hamza arrived in the country on Friday and has already joined up with his teammates for training this afternoon.

“Hamza will give us another dimension to our bowling unit as a left-armer,” said Robinson. “We’re slightly stretched at the minute, and although Craig Miles and Liam Norwell are on the comeback trail, we’ll be light in the seam department if anything happens to our currently fit bowlers. Having played Test cricket, Hamza will bring a lot of experience to the group, as well as a point of difference which we miss with Hassan’s departure. He played alongside Burgy and Briggsy at Sussex, who along with Hassan, have all spoken about him being a very skilful bowler.”

Performance Director Gavin Larsen added: “We’re delighted to welcome Mir into the group. Mir has been on our radar as Hassan Ali’s replacement for some time, but due to visa issues, was unable to join up with the team ahead of the Kent match this week. Nevertheless, we’re excited to get him in the building and look forward to seeing him represent the Bears over the next couple of weeks.”