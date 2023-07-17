Saud Shakeel on the Brink of Setting Unique Batting Record

Saud Shakeel has scored yet another half-century in the first encounter of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten innings of 69 off 88 balls, including six boundaries, to bring Pakistan back into the match after a relatively bad start.

With this knock, the 27-year-old batter became the fifth player in the history of red-ball cricket to score six half-centuries in the first six matches of his Test career.

The Karachi-born cricketer has now joined the likes of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmad, and Bert Sutcliffe on the list.

If Saud Shakeel scores a half-century in the second Test match, he will become the only batter in the history of Test to score seven fifties in his first seven matches.

Speaking of the match, the Babar Azam-led side bounced back after losing five wickets for 101, with Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha both scoring half-centuries.

The duo stitched an unbeaten 120-run partnership for the sixth wicket, bringing the visitors to 221 for five and reducing the deficit to 91 runs at the end of day two.

Earlier, Shan Masood performed well in the middle, scoring a quick 39 runs off 30 balls and adding a crucial 44-run partnership for the second wicket.