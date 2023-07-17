Sarfaraz Achieves Unique Batting Record by a Pakistani Wicket-Keeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed achieved yet another milestone in the ongoing first game of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

During the first innings, the 35-year-old cricketer scored 17 runs, including three boundaries, to complete 3,000 runs in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ Here are the Possible Dates for Pakistan Vs. India Clashes in Asia Cup 2023

The right-handed batter became the first Pakistani wicket-keeper and the 20th Pakistani batter to achieve this milestone in the longest format of the game.

The Champions Trophy-winning captain has also the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters in the history of Test cricket.

Batter Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Sarfaraz Ahmed 51 3,009 38.57 4 21 Kamran Akmal 53 2,648 30.79 6 12 Imtiaz Ahmad 38 2,010 30.45 3 11 Rashid Latif 37 1,381 28.77 1 7 Moin Khan 66 2,581 28.67 4 14

Talking about the ongoing Test match, the home side is in a commanding position on day two after restricting Pakistan to 132 for 5, with Prabath Jayasuriya taking three wickets.

Sri Lanka posted a total of 312 runs on the board on a turning surface, thanks to a fighting century from Dhananjaya de Silva and a half-century from Angelo Mathews.