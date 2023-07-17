Sarfaraz Achieves Unique Batting Record by a Pakistani Wicket-Keeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed achieved yet another milestone in the ongoing first game of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.
During the first innings, the 35-year-old cricketer scored 17 runs, including three boundaries, to complete 3,000 runs in red-ball cricket.
The right-handed batter became the first Pakistani wicket-keeper and the 20th Pakistani batter to achieve this milestone in the longest format of the game.
The Champions Trophy-winning captain has also the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters in the history of Test cricket.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|51
|3,009
|38.57
|4
|21
|Kamran Akmal
|53
|2,648
|30.79
|6
|12
|Imtiaz Ahmad
|38
|2,010
|30.45
|3
|11
|Rashid Latif
|37
|1,381
|28.77
|1
|7
|Moin Khan
|66
|2,581
|28.67
|4
|14
Talking about the ongoing Test match, the home side is in a commanding position on day two after restricting Pakistan to 132 for 5, with Prabath Jayasuriya taking three wickets.
Sri Lanka posted a total of 312 runs on the board on a turning surface, thanks to a fighting century from Dhananjaya de Silva and a half-century from Angelo Mathews.