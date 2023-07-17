News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Over 23,000 Bikers Fined in Rawalpindi for Not Wearing Helmets

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 17, 2023 | 1:34 pm

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed city traffic police (CTP) Rawalpindi to continue the crackdown against motorcyclists without helmets.

In a press release, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan stated that over 23,000 motorcycle riders were fined during the campaign.

The authorities impounded 970 bikes at various police stations over helmetless riding. More than 30,000 motorcyclists have been sensitized regarding the importance of wearing helmets.

The CTO suggested that riders should purchase a helmet and prioritize safety rather than paying fines repeatedly. He added that the purpose is not to ramp up tickets, but to make life secure.

He also appreciated bikers who complied with the regulations as well as the field officers’ efforts to ensure the campaign’s success.

He remarked that motorcyclists are the most likely to get injured in daily road accidents. Without a helmet, motorcyclists face a high risk of head injury or even fatality, he stressed.


