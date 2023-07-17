Bus Accident on Karakoram Highway Claims 12 Lives

A tourist bus transporting passengers from Lahore to Gilgit lost control and plunged into a ravine near Thalichi in the Diamer district. Regrettably, 12 individuals lost their lives, while 6 others, including women and children, sustained injuries.

Rescue teams arrived promptly to retrieve the bodies and transport them to a nearby hospital. The accident was attributed to the bus’s excessive speed. The local administration is currently trying to identify the victims.

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took note of the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed an investigation into the circumstances that contributed to the accident and instructed the authorities in GB to provide relief and assistance.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured individuals. He emphasized the necessity of implementing a strategy to prevent similar incidents in the future.