Azhar Ali Defends Babar Azam Amid Criticism Over ‘Defensive Approach’

Former Test cricketer, Azhar Ali has defended Babar Azam, who faced criticism during the ongoing first of a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

After the home side recovered from 54 for 4 to reach 312 runs by the end of the first innings, fans criticized Babar Azam for his defensive mindset in the match.

A similar situation arose on the second day when the national side lost early wickets, but Salman Agha and Saud Shakeel rescued the team, taking them from 101 for 5 to 278 for 6.

A sports journalist mentioned that fans criticized Babar after the host made a comeback and questioned how much criticism Karunaratne received after Pakistan bounced back.

Masla ye hai Faizan Bhai hamain apnon ke andar hamesha ghaltian ziada nazar ati hain… https://t.co/Js6BgZzNQI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 17, 2023

In response to this, the former captain wrote on his Twitter account that Pakistani fans always tend to focus on and highlight the mistakes of their players.

Speaking of the match, the Babar Azam-led side bounced back after losing five wickets for 101, with Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha making a fantastic effort on day two.

The duo stitched a 177-run partnership for the sixth wicket, bringing the visitors to 278 for six and reducing the deficit to 34 runs before Salam lost his wicket.

Earlier in the innings, Shan Masood performed well in the middle, scoring a quick 39 runs off 30 balls and adding a crucial 44-run partnership for the second wicket.