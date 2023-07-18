Durban Qalandars Unveil Lahore Qalandars Inspired Kit for Zim Afro T10

The Durban Qalandars have unveiled their eagerly awaited kit for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League, scheduled to take place in Harare.

The event signifies a collaboration between the Lahore Qalandars and Durban Qalandars as they synchronize their jerseys to strengthen the bond within the Qalandars family.

Taking inspiration from the triumphant Lahore Qalandars in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Durban Qalandars have adopted the same color and design for their new attire.

The green and black ensemble, which brought immense success to Lahore, will now grace the cricket fields of Durban, reflecting the unity and spirit of the Qalandars brand.

The green shirt of the Durban Qalandars’ kit features a magnificent illustration of Durban’s city map, highlighting their strong hometown connection.

Durban Qalandars' official jersey!

Prominent landmarks like Kingsmead cricket stadium, City Hall, and the majestic lighthouse pay homage to Durban’s rich heritage and vibrant culture.

The star-studded Durban Qalandars squad, eager to make their mark in the T-10 League, is set to arrive in Harare today. Upon their arrival in Zimbabwe, the team will undergo intensive training to refine their skills and strategies ahead of the eagerly awaited tournament on July 20.

Last month, Zimbabwe Cricket announced a groundbreaking partnership with T10 Global Sports and Lahore Qalandars to nurture emerging cricket talent.