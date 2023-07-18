Asian Volleyball Federation Slaps $20,000 Fine on Pakistan for Missing AVC Challenge Cup

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has been fined $20,000 by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) for non-participation in the AVC Challenge Cup.

Pakistan was denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to travel to Chinese Taipei for the volleyball encounter, which ultimately led the team to forfeit the match and be sanctioned by the AVC.

The federation faces trouble after the last-minute denial by the Foreign Office prevented them from meeting the seven-day notification requirement set by the AVC.

Now grappling with the financial repercussions of the penalty, the federation has sought assistance from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The PVF had already purchased non-refundable tickets for the national squad and supporting staff, further straining their finances.

The departure of the Men in Green on July 5 was disrupted as the Foreign Office denied their participation in the AVC Cup due to the One China Policy.

The AVC imposed a $20,000 fine on the PVF for non-participation based on the recommendations of the Foreign Office.

The federation explained to the Foreign Office that teams from China and Taiwan have participated in each other’s territories despite the One China Policy.

The Volleyball Federation followed instructions from the IOC and corresponded with the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association, an AVC and FIVB member.

This setback is a significant blow to the financially constrained organization, which heavily relies on sponsorships and donations.