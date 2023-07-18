China Rolls Over $600 Million Loan to Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

The Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China has refinanced over $600 million to the State Bank of Pakistan which will further boost the dwindling reserves held by the central bank.

The bank rolled over the matured debt on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced at an event in Islamabad.

This rollover, along with previous disbursements of $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund, $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, and $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will raise the SBP foreign exchange reserves in excess of $9 billion.

The new forex level is expected to be reflected in this week’s central bank market update.