Helmet Prices Mysteriously Rise After Traffic Police Crackdown

The recent strictness pertaining to bike helmet-related fines has caused a surge in the demand for new helmets. As a result, helmet prices have also risen, creating trouble for motorcycle riders.

To improve road safety and prevent fatalities, traffic police across all districts in Punjab have increased crackdown on motorbike riders without helmets.

According to recent reports, law enforcers have tightened helmet laws and raised fines. As a result, helmet prices have been increased by the vendors, burdening many riders financially and legally.

According to a media report, Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 223,000 challans to motorcyclists in 14 days. The department also stated that the helmet fine will soon be Rs. 2,000.

Fake Shortage?

Reports state that the government’s crackdown against helmetless bike riders has caused a helmet shortage and price increase in local markets. Some vendors are selling a Rs. 700 helmet for up to Rs. 3,000. Many bikers cannot afford safety gear due to such a steep price increase.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) expressed concern and assured the public that actions are being taken with the district government to reduce helmet prices and curb a suspected fake shortage of helmets.