Islamabad Police Uncovers Truth Behind Hiking Trail 3 “Rape Case”

Islamabad police recently made a startling revelation, disclosing the true nature of an initially reported heinous rape crime on Hiking Trail 3 of the Margalla Hills National Park. This all occurred due to a dispute between the accused, identified as Noman, and his associate Anwar.

Investigations have revealed that Noman had quarreled with his colleague Anwar, who sought revenge by using a group that included Saima, Dr. Sudra Ismail (posing as a fake journalist), Shakeel (posing as a fake journalist), and Manzoor (posing as a fake police officer).

What Actually Happened

Anwar contacted a woman named Saima from Rawalpindi, instructing her to falsely accuse Noman of rape. Saima, in turn, reached out to Sudra, a resident of Sheikhupura, and together they devised a plan to stage a fake rape incident involving Noman.

Sudra took the accused to Trail 3, where she pretended to be assaulted while screaming for help. Meanwhile, the remaining members of the group were supposed to arrive at the scene and capture videos of the fabricated crime.

The intention behind this charade was to blackmail and extort money from the accused and his family by leveraging the incriminating videos. However, the partner of the accused failed to make it to the location. After a prolonged wait, Sudra eventually returned to Rawalpindi with the accused.

Subsequently, Sudra lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at a police station and departed for Sheikhupura. The police launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leaving no stone unturned.

During the investigation, the girl was taken to the police station, where she confessed all the facts and unveiled the plan before a magistrate.

Two cases have been registered against Sudra in Sheikhupura and Mureed. Despite an ongoing investigation, a social media campaign was initiated.

The Islamabad Capital Police emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, highlighting the impact that such a plan could have on the ongoing investigation, ultimately benefiting the supposed victim.