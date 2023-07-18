Punjab Government to Construct Plastic Roads

The government of Punjab has decided to construct plastic roads across the province.

The caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has requested a plan for completing 107 inter-district road construction projects within three months.

He instructed to assure transparency and superior quality in road construction projects. The chief minister stated that all road construction contracts in Punjab are awarded via electronic procurement.

Naqvi stated that 137 road rehabilitation projects totaling 2,600 kilometers are nearing completion in Punjab.

Safe City Surveillance Upgrade

Naqvi also approved safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala districts. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the CM in Lahore to install surveillance cameras.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects, the CM directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures for their prompt implementation in the three cities.

He highlighted that safe city projects would significantly enhance the law and order situation in these areas.