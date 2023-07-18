Can You Return to UAE After Deportation?

Deportation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a complex issue. However, a deportee could return under certain circumstances.

According to the UAE government’s official website, deportation falls under two primary categories – Judicial and Administrative.

Judicial Deportation in UAE

Judicial deportation is handed down by a court against a foreign national who has committed a felony. It can be used as an alternative penalty to imprisonment for misdemeanors, according to Article 121 of Law No. 3 of 1987, amended as per Federal Law No. 34 of 2005 and Federal Decree-Law No. 7 of 2016.

Administrative Deportation in UAE

Administrative deportation, on the other hand, is carried out by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP).

It occurs when a foreigner’s presence is deemed against public interest, safety, or morals. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the respective emirate can review an appeal for lifting this type of deportation, as stipulated by Ministerial Decision No. 360 of 1997 and Decree-Law No. 17 of 2017.

Settling Interests Before Departure

Deportees are often given a grace period to settle their interests in the country. This period, not exceeding three months, is determined by the ICP and requires the provision of bail.

Can You Return to UAE After Being Deported?

Returning to the UAE after deportation is not an easy task. As mentioned on the UAE government’s website, it requires special permission from the Director General of the ICP, as per Article 28 of Law No. 6 of 1973.

The deportee must apply through the appropriate naturalization and residency administration, providing comprehensive details about previous residencies, reasons for deportation, and subsequent circumstances. Relevant documents and evidence are needed to support these claims.

Can the Deportation Order be Overturned?

The deportee can appeal to the Public Prosecution to cancel the deportation order. Valid reasons and necessary documents must support the plea. A special committee will review the application, and a decision will be made accordingly.

One can apply online to cancel deportation in Dubai through the Public Prosecution’s website.

The Blacklist and Administrative List

Deportees might be added to two lists, the blacklist, and the administrative list.

The blacklist comprises individuals banned from entering or exiting the UAE due to various reasons such as criminal activity, public security threats, or dangerous diseases.

The administrative list typically includes individuals whose visas have been canceled or have fled from their sponsors.

However, it’s not all gloom. Names can be lifted from these lists under certain conditions, usually after a year for those on the administrative list, or as per specific rules for those on the blacklist.

The process is facilitated by the Federal Department of Criminal Police and the GDRFA.

Final Word

Returning to the UAE after deportation is a complex process but not impossible. It requires an understanding of the UAE’s legal processes and often involves comprehensive legal assistance.

So, while it’s best to abide by the UAE’s laws and regulations to avoid deportation, those who have been deported can still hope to return, provided they meet specific conditions and legal requirements.

For more information, you can visit the UAE government’s official website.