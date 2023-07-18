Mohammad Wasim Takes Subtle Dig At Critics After Saud-Salman Heroics

Former chief selector, Mohammad Wasim took a slight dig at his critics after Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha turned heads in the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

In a thrilling Test match against Sri Lanka, Saud Shakeel etched his name in the record books by scoring his maiden double hundred. Shakeel’s outstanding feat made him the first Pakistani player to achieve the milestone on Sri Lankan soil. Alongside Agha Salman, he orchestrated a remarkable rescue mission for Pakistan’s innings after the team suffered early setbacks.

The former chief selector did not let the chance slip to highlight his astute judgment as he took pride in launching the two emerging talents into the national setup during his tenure. Mohammad Wasim, no stranger to criticism, seized the opportunity to silence his detractors by sharing a picture of Saud and Salman on his Twitter account.

The image served as a subtle dig at those who once questioned Wasim’s selections. It also symbolized the vindication and worldwide recognition that Saud and Salman are now receiving for their game-changing performance.

As Shakeel and Salman bask in the glory of their partnership, it is clear that their success is a testament to their skill and dedication, as well as the vision of selector Mohammad Wasim, who claims to have identified and nurtured the future stars.