Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Credit for Saudi Arabian League’s Player Acquisition

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the credit for attracting high-profile players to the Saudi Pro League, claiming that his presence played a pivotal role in their moves.

Speaking to the media, the star footballer said that people criticized him for moving to Al Nassr club, but now renowned players are signing contracts with different clubs.

“I opened the way, and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100 percent crucial to bringing in new top players,” Ronaldo said.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move to the Saudi Arabian football, club Al Nassr, after ending his contract with Manchester United over a month ago.

After Ronaldo, notable names such as Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly joined Saudi clubs.

The 38-year-old further added that he will not return to European football leagues, asserting the declining quality of leagues except for the Premier League.

Ronaldo disagreed with UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin’s comparison of the Saudi League to China, highlighting the signings of young talents like Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

“The Saudi league is better than MLS. I am 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here,” he said.