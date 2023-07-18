Pakistani Sand Artists Seek Support to Attend Competition in Ireland

Rashidi Artists Gaddani, a talented group of sand artists from Pakistan, has been invited to participate in an international competition in Ireland. The event is scheduled from September 15th to 24th, offering the team an opportunity to showcase their skills and represent their country on a global platform.

However, the group is facing financial constraints and needs support to cover their travel, accommodation, and meal expenses for the duration of the festival.

The talented team has gained substantial recognition for their exceptional sand art creations, sharing their stunning works on social media. A time-lapse video of their intricately crafted sand portrait of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan went viral earlier this year, garnering thousands of likes and international acclaim.

The team is appealing to the public for assistance in hopes to participate in this competition. They are seeking donations to cover the costs associated with participating in the competition, including travel expenses, accommodation fees, and meals during the ten-day festival.

The team’s participation would provide them with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talent and promote cultural exchange and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Ireland. Individuals and organizations are interested in supporting the Rashidi Artists Gaddani, helping these gifted artists realize their dreams and bring glory to their nation.