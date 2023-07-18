4 Ways to Check FBISE Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations today at 2 PM PKT.

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will be the Chief Guest at the official result declaration ceremony in which top students from all groups will be recognized for their extraordinary performances.

The rest of the students will be able to view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on the official website of FBISE.

The second is sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The students will also be able to view their results directly from the Official Result Gazette of SSC-I and SSC-II which will be published by the FBISE as soon as the results are announced officially.

Besides, the FBISE will send the results to the students through SMS, given they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers while filling out their admission forms.